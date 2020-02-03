Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 5

• Northmor at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

• Highland at Crestline, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Buckeye Central at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

• Cardington at Centerburg, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Highland at Danville, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at East Knox, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Northmor at Fredericktown, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

• KMAC bowling meet hosted by Northmor, 8:30 a.m.

• Division II regional dual team tournament at Highland, wrestling, 9 a.m.

• Northmor at Divison III regional dual team tournament at Mapleton, 9 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Division II swim sectionals, Columbus Academy, 9:30 a.m.

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Highland at Elgin, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

• Cardington at Olentangy Berlin, girls’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

• Bucyrus at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Crestline at Northmor, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Horizon Science at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.