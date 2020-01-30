Edwards earns 100th win with Cardington girls

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington head girls’ basketball coach Jamie Edwards earned his 100th win with the school on Wednesday when the Lady Pirates traveled to Ridgemont and claimed a 94-37 win.

Cardington outscored their opponents in all four quarters, leading 30-7 after eight minutes and 48-14 at the half. They would go on to outscore Ridgemont 26-14 in the third and 20-9 in the fourth to put the finishing touches on their win.

Casey Bertke led all scorers with 33 points, while Hannah Wickline contributed 16. Beth Hardwick added three three-pointers in scoring 14, while Karsyn Edwards tallied eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead’s girls bounced back from a slow start at home against Crestline on Wednesday to earn a 54-36 decision.

The Indians were behind 14-12 after eight minutes of action, but battled back to lead 31-20 at the intermission. It was 37-25 by the end of three and MG took a 17-11 advantage in the fourth to finish on top in the non-league game.

Madison Fitzpatrick led the Indians with 14 points, while Holly Gompf scored 12 and Dakota Shipman added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a decisive victory at home against Cristo Rey on Wednesday, outscoring their opponents 50-19.

In the game, Lexi Wenger scored a game-high 21 points, while Paige Caudill finished with 10.

Highland Scots

Host Highland was edged by Pleasant in a Wednesday night non-conference girls’ basketball contest.

In the 44-39 game, both teams scored 11 points in the first quarter, but Pleasant took a 20-19 lead into the locker room, which they increased to a 36-31 margin by the end of the third. They would maintain that five-point margin through the end of the fourth to pick up the win.

Highland’s Madison Cecil led the way for her team with 12 points, while Gena West finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS