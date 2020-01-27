Cardington girls win sole possession of KMAC title

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington will finish the girls’ basketball season with outright possession of the KMAC title — a feat that was clinched on Saturday when the Lady Pirates hosted East Knox and won by a 75-42 margin.

A big first quarter sent Cardington on their way to the win, as they were up 24-2 after eight minutes. The score was 43-14 at the half and 66-24 by the end of the third in the Pirates’ win.

Casey Bertke led the team with 18 points, while Hannah Wickline scored 17 and Beth Wickline connected four times from long range in adding 16. Also, Makayla Linkous tallied eight.

Highland Scots

Highland earned their second win of the week on Saturday, topping visiting Centerburg 54-25.

The Scots held their opponents to single digits in three of four quarters. They were up 12-3 after one period and 25-11 at the half before outscoring their opponents 29-14 in the second half.

Madison Cecil had a big game for Highland, scoring 23 points and hitting four three-pointers in the process.

Northmor Knights

Northmor claimed a big KMAC win on Saturday when the Golden Knights hosted Danville.

In picking up a 45-42 win, Northmor avenged an 84-28 loss in mid-December. The team got 16 points from Lexi Wenger and 14 from Juliana Ditullio in picking up the decision.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead rallied in the second half to defeat Fredericktown by a 54-46 margin in a Saturday road game in girls’ basketball.

The Indians led 11-9 after eight minutes of play, but found themselves in a 28-23 hole going into the half. They would tie things up at 38 after three periods, however, and then outscored the Freddies 16-8 in the fourth to earn the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 17 points to lead the team, while Holly Gompf hit five threes in adding 15 and Candace Millisor finished with 11.

