Northmor boys top East Knox Friday

Northmor’s defense paced them to a 46-30 win at East Knox on Friday.

The Golden Knights led 10-4 after the first quarter and 20-13 at the half before outscoring their opponents 17-3 in the third quarter to go up by 21 points in their win.

Blake Miller scored 15 to pace Northmor, while Max Lower added 12.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead dropped a heartbreaker to Centerburg at home on Friday, as they were edged by a 54-53 margin.

In the closely-contested game, MG led 14-13 after eight minutes. The score would be tied at 25 going into the half, but the Indians went back in front by a 42-41 margin going into the fourth before the Trojans could battle back for the win.

Matthew Bland connected on five three-pointers in scoring 15 points. Jackson Huffer scored 12, while Nathan Rogers finished with 11 and Joel Butterman added 10.

Highland Scots

Strong performances in the first and third quarters paced Fredericktown to a 52-34 win over host Highland on Friday.

The Freddies took a 20-8 lead over the Scots after the opening period. Highland trimmed one point off their deficit in the second period to get within a 28-17 score, but were outscored 16-3 in the third and couldn’t battle back in the fourth.

Jordan Bellamy hit three three-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Gavin Hankins tallied 10.

