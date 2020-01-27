MG swimmers in league meet

The Mount Gilead swim team took to the water Saturday at the North Central Ohio Swim League Championships.

“This league and meet were created several years ago to help teams who no longer had a conference to compete in after several central Ohio conferences were reshuffled and renamed,” according to coach Dina Snow. “For example, once the KMAC was formed, Mount Gilead has no other swim teams to compete against in the conference. We appreciate Colonel Crawford for taking this on and creating a championship meet. This year, the other teams competing were Colonel Crawford, Upper Sandusky, Ada, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Wynford and Marion Elgin. We knew going in that Upper Sandusky and Colonel Crawford would dominate as they always do, but it is impressive to watch the great competition and high quality these teams bring to the conference.”

At the end of the day, the Mount Gilead boys came in 3rd of the 8 teams and the girls were 5th.

“That is saying a lot, considering we only took 7 boys and 5 girls,” said Snow. “Many of the swimmers turned in great performances and were really supportive of one another. Several of our athletes took home league honors. In swimming, being named 1st team means a swimmer came in 1st in their event or relay, 2nd team means a second place and honorable mention goes to 3rd place. Joel Conrad earned second team honors for his finish in the 200 IM, as did Michael Snopik in the 100 free.”

Honorable mentions went to the boys 200 Medley Relay(Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Tyler Knight and Mason Kidwell); Michael Snopik in the 50 free; the boys 200 free relay (Tyler Knight, Eric Mowery, Mason Kidwell and Michael Snopik); the women’s 400 free relay (Maddie Hack, Michaela McGill, Taylor Robinson and Adriana Tinch) and the boys 400 free relay (Mowery, Kidwell, Conrad and Snopik).

“Nearly every swimmer added to the point totals or brought home personal bests,” said Snow.

Taylor Robinson scored in the 200 free and 100 back; Maddie Hack in the 200 free; Mason Kidwell in the 200 IM; Michaela McGill in the 50 free; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free and 100 breast; Wesley Bush in the 50 free and 100 breast; Tyler Knight in the 100 fly and 100 breast; Adriana Tinch in the 100 free; and Eric Mowery in the 100 back. The girls 200 medley and free relays also scored (Snopik, Hack, Tinch and McGill). Seamus Walsh achieved personal bests in the 50 and 100 free as well.

The team will host their final home meet on Jan. 29, which will also be Senior Night. They travel to Columbus Academy on Feb. 8 for the sectional tournament with hopes of advancing several swimmers to the district meet held at the Ohio State University on Feb. 12.

Information received from Dina Snow.

