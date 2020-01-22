Cardington gets past Highland on Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A strong third quarter performance led Cardington to a 54-49 home win against Highland.

The Pirates jumped out to a 10-4 lead after eight minutes of play, but the Scots battled back in the second period to get within a 22-21 score. However, Cardington rallied to take a 17-9 advantage in the third and then were able to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback bid from their opponents.

Trey Brininger led the Pirates with 13 points. Both Avery Harper and Danny Vaught had 10 and Cayman Spires finished with eight. Highland was led by Jordan Bellamy’s 13. Gavin Hankins scored 11 and Landon Remmert added eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS