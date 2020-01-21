Highland bowlers split with Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland bowling teams split a Monday match with Fredericktown, with the boys earning a win.

In that match, the Scots took a 1982-1759 win over the Freddies. T.J. Taylor had the high series of 385, which included a 215 game. Randy Cain added a game of 205, while James Michels had one of 188 pins and Tyler Disbennett had games of 177 and 174.

The girls lost by a 1975-1756 margin. Joleigh Burson rolled a 212 game, while Paige Hicks (169), Faith Stewart (154) and Camryn Taylor (153) followed.

