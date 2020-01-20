MG boys pick up Friday night win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead claimed a league win on Friday, topping Danviille on the road by a 64-44 margin.

The Indians led 18-12 after one quarter and increased their advantage to a 30-17 margin by the half. They would lead 48-27 after three periods on their way to earning the win.

Carter Kennon hit four three-pointers in finishing with 14 points. Darren Mounts tallied 11, Matthew Bland scored 10 and Nathan Rogers had nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t recover from a slow start at Fredericktown on Friday.

The Pirates fell behind 19-6 after the opening period and 35-17 at the half. They were able to outscore the Freddies 19-13 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth, but couldn’t completely dig their way out of that hole.

Avery Harper’s 15 points led the team, while Garrett Linkous, Josh Shook and Cayman Spires all added nine.

Highland Scots

Over the weekend, Highland got in both of their games with East Knox, but were unable to capture a win in either.

On Friday, the Scots were undone by a disastrous third quarter. After leading 15-13 after eight minutes of play and 28-24 at the intermission, Highland was held to two points in the third. They were behind by a 38-30 margin after that period and couldn’t recover in the fourth.

Jordan Bellamy scored 13 points, hitting three three-pointers in the process, to lead the team, while Drew Santo also hit three threes in tallying nine. Bryant Marcum added nine for Highland.

Saturday’s game saw the Bulldogs pick up a 45-37 decision. East Knox led 8-4 after the opening period and increased that margin to a 19-11 margin at the half and a 30-19 score going into the final period. Highland took an 18-15 edge in the fourth period, but wouldn’t be able to climb all the way out of their hole.

Bellamy led Highland with 11 points, while Marcum tallied nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged by Centerburg in a crucial road KMAC contest Friday night.

The Golden Knights held an 8-6 lead after the opening period and were up 20-16 at the intermission, but couldn’t hold their advantage for the final two periods. By the end of the third period, the Trojans had tied things up at 25 points and they would then take the fourth period by an 8-4 margin to earn the win.

Hunter Mariotti’s 12 points led Northmor.

The Golden Knights then fell to Grandview Heights in a Saturday non-league game by a 58-36 score.

Northmor’s offense struggled in the early going, as they trailed 15-8 after the opening period and 26-12 at the half. While they would score 12 points in both of the final two quarters, they also gave up 16 in each, as Grandview pulled away for the win.

Mariotti led the team with 17 points, while Blake Miller tallied eight.

