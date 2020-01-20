Highland girls claim win at MG

By Rob Hamilton

Highland avenged an earlier loss on Saturday when they traveled to Mount Gilead and upended their hosts by a 59-38 margin.

The game was close in the first half, with the Scots leading 19-15 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the half. However, they would pull away over the final 16 minutes, outscoring their hosts 17-10 in the third period and 14-6 in the fourth.

Madison Cecil had a big game for Highland, totaling 20 points. Gena West added 15 points and 10 rebounds. For MG, Madison Fitzpatrick scored 15 and Holly Gompf finished with 10.

