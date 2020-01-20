MG wrestlers at Heath

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead traveled to Heath Saturday to take part in that school’s wrestling invitational.

The Indians finished seventh out of 17 competing teams, tallying 105.5 points and finished with five placers.

Earning an individual championship was Andy Williamson, who won the 170-pound class. Both Jesus Rubio (152) and Owen Blanton (160) claimed fifth-place finishes, while Cory Fricke was seventh at 120 pounds and Ben Whitt took eighth at 132.

