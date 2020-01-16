Northmor wrestlers win pair of duals

The Northmor wrestling team improved to 10-5 in duals after picking up a pair of pins Wednesday night, when the team hosted a bracket quad against Marion Harding, Bucyrus and Bishop Hartley.

In their first match, Northmor topped Harding by a 48-27 count before going on to edge Hartley by a 32-31 margin.

After falling into a 3-0 hole against the Presidents after the first match of the night, the Golden Knights won three in a row, all by pin. At 138 pounds, Gavin Ramos won his match in the second period, while Trenton Ramos (145) and Austin Amens (152) both pinned their opponents in the opening minute of competition.

A Harding pin got them within an 18-9 margin, but Niko Christo (170), Conor Becker (182) and Gavin Whited (195) all claimed pins to add 18 points to the Northmor total. From there, the Golden Knights got pins from Hunter Brookover at 285 pounds and Dale Brocwell at 106 before the final three contested classes resulted in two Harding wins by forfeit and one double forfeit.

Against Hartley, Northmor got off to a quick start, as Gavin Ramos won by a 19 second pin at 138 pounds, Trenton Ramos claimed a decision at 145 and Amens won by major decision at 152. Hartley won at 160, but the Golden Knights got a forfeit win at 170.

The Hawks would win three straight matches, but Northmor responded as Brookover won by pin at 285 and Brocwell claimed a forfeit. The next two classes were double-forfeited and Hartley picked up wins in the final two, as Northmor was able to pick up the win.

Northmor’s Austin Amens picked up two wins for his team in Wednesday night’s bracket quad. The Golden Knights won both of their matches on the night. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_austinamens.jpg Northmor’s Austin Amens picked up two wins for his team in Wednesday night’s bracket quad. The Golden Knights won both of their matches on the night. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS