KMAC sponsoring umpiring classes

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference is sponsoring baseball and softball umpiring classes beginning Jan. 25. Five online classes will be held in February and two classes will be in March. After completing this course, you will be certified to umpire by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Officials are badly needed. This is a way to give back to the community and to get back into the game.

Cost is $35 for high school students and $65 for adults living in Knox or Morrow County. Sign up at http://ohsaa.org/officiating/permits or contact Mike Williams at 740-972-6028 for the baseball class and Todd Lucas at 740-816-9921 for the softball class. Classes to officiate football, basketball or volleyball will be held later. Anyone interested in those classes may email KMACcommissioner@gmail.com

Information received from Barry Wolf.