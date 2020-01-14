Cardington boys fall at Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s boys’ basketball team got off to a good start at Elgin on Monday, but the Pirates couldn’t hold on to an early lead in falling 43-35 in the non-conference outing.

The Pirates led 13-7 after eight minutes of play and still held the lead at 18-16 going into the locker room at halftime. However, the Comets surged in front by a 33-26 score at the end of the third and outscored Cardington 10-9 in the fourth to preserve their lead until the final buzzer.

Mason White’s eight points led the Pirate effort.

