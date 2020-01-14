MG girls overwhelm Horizon Science

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead opened their week with a dominating girls’ basketball performance at Horizon Science.

In their 92-39 win, the Indians jumped out to a 23-9 lead after eight minutes of play and increased their advantage to a 51-15 score at the half. They would go on to outscore their opponents 23-13 in the third period and 18-11 in the fourth.

Eleven different girls scored for MG, with four reaching double figures. Holly Gompf led all scorers with 20 points, while Madison Fitzpatrick added 18, Dakota Shipman had 13 and Candace Millisor contributed 12.

