Mount Gilead boys edge Cardington Friday night

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Friday, Mount Gilead outlasted Cardington to win by a 52-50 margin on the road.

The Indians trailed 13-12 after the opening period, but rallied to hold a 27-22 lead at the intermission. While Cardington was able to outscore them 12-10 in the third quarter and 16-15 in the fourth, MG was able to hold a slim lead at the final buzzer to claim victory.

Nathan Rogers led the Indians with 18 points, while Joel Butterman connected three times from long range in scoring 13. Jackson Huffer contributed 12. Cardington got 13 points from both Trey Brininger and Cayman Spires, with Spires also hitting three three-pointers in the game.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t make it a three-win week, as they were upended at Johnstown on Saturday by a 56-43 margin.

The Johnnies led 13-10 after the opening period and 31-23 at the intermission. Both teams scored eight in the third quarter, but Johnstown took the fourth by a 17-12 margin to finish on top.

Logan Randolph led the Golden Knights with 16 points, while Blake Miller contributed 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS