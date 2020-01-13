MG overcomes slow start to beat Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Mount Gilead rebounded from a slow start to defeat Northmor by a 62-32 margin.

The Lady Indians trailed 12-3 after eight minutes of play, but took a 23-8 edge in the second period to move in front by a 26-20 margin. They would go on to outscore Northmor 21-15 in the third period and 15-2 in the fourth in claiming the win.

Holly Gompf hit four three-pointers in tallying 17 points, while Madison Fitzpatrick scored 16, Candace Millisor finished with 11 and Kaitlynn Pfeifer contributed eight. For Northmor, Lexi Wenger scored 11 and Paige Caudill finished with nine.

