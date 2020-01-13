Mount Gilead swimmers in pair of meets

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Mount Gilead swim team traveled to Bucyrus for a tri-meet with Bucyrus and Wynford. While the Indians were victorious in many of the events, they came in second to Wynford due to not having the numbers to fill all of the events.

“Overall, it was a decent meet. The pool was extremely dark, however, and that can really disorient the swimmers when they are not used to that,” said coach Dina Snow. “I also encouraged them to try some new events since it was a low-pressure meet. Some of the highlights of the meet were watching Mason Kidwell try the 200 IM for the first time and come in first. Maddie Hack also tackled the 500 free for the first time and scored first place points! Tyler Knight also did well at his first try at the 100 fly.”

Scoring first place points for Mount Gilead were the men’s 200 medley relay (Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Tyler Knight and Michael Snopik); Cassandra Snopik, 50 free; Adriana Tinch, 100 fly; Joel Conrad, 100 fly and 100 breast; Michael Snopik, 100 free; the men’s 200 free relay (Joel Conrad, Wesley Bush, Mason Kidwell and Michael Snopik); and Eric Mowery, 100 back.

Bringing home 2nd place honors were the women’s 200 medley relay (Cassandra Snopik, Michaela McGill, Adriana Tinch and Madison Hack); Adriana Tinch in the 200 free; Eric Mowery, 100 free; the women’s 200 free relay (Taylor Robinson, Adriana Tinch, Madison Hack and Cassandra Snopik); Taylor Robinson and Michael Snopik, 100 back.

Adding to the point totals were Maddie Hack, 50 free; Michaela McGill, 50 free and 100 breast; Wesley Bush, 50 free and 100 breast; Tyler Knight, 100 fly and 100 breast; Taylor Robinson, 100 free; and Mason Kidwell, 100 free. Abby Kincaid also competed in the 50 free and took 19 seconds off her 50 back.

This past Saturday, the team hosted the 6th annual Division 2 Public Schools Invitational at the Marion Y.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, we had to move the meet ahead one week, so many of the teams that have come in the past were committed to other meets. We still had a nice turnout and appreciate the support we had from the MG pep club and several staff members and coaches. It means a lot to have people come to the meets since the swimmers don’t often benefit from having friends and families attend their events,” said Snow.

Teams competing were Galion, Columbus Centennial, Columbus Beechcroft, Eastmoor Academy and Marion Harding.

“Galion won both the boys’ and the girls’ trophies, but it was a good meet for many of the swimmers, with several close and exciting races,” according to Snow. “The men’s 200 medley relay (Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Tyler Knight and Michael Snopik) came within 1 second of beating the Galion crew, so there was a lot of cheering going on! The guys were also going for a record in the 400 free relay, so it was a great way to finish out the meet when they pulled it off! Congratulations to Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Mason Kidwell and Michael Snopik!”

Mount Gilead had several top three finishes in many events. Joel Conrad earned the single first place finish in his 100 fly. Coming in 2nd were Conrad in the 500 free; the women’s 200 free relay (Michaela McGill, Adriana Tinch, Maddie Hack and Cassandra Snopik); Cassandra Snopik in the 100 breast and the men’s 400 free relay. Scoring 3rd were Mason Kidwell in the 200 IM; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free, Michael Snopik in the 50 and 100 free; Adriana Tinch in the 100 free and 100 back; the women’s 200 medley relay (Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Maddie Hack); and Eric Mowery in the 100 back.

Adding extra points were Maddie Hack in the 100 free and 200 free; Tyler Knight in the 50 free; Eric Mowery in the 100 free; Taylor Robinson in the 200 free and 100 back; Michael McGill in the 100 breast and Wesley Bush in the 100 breast.

Looking ahead, the Indians will compete Wednesday at Oakstone Academy and Saturday at The Wellington School.

Information received from Dina Snow.

