Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 15
• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, bowling, 4 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Oakstone Academy, swimming, 5 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Crestview, wrestling, 6 p.m.
• Quad meet at Northmor, wrestling, 6 p.m.
• Danville at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Fredericktown at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Northmor at East Knox, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Northmor at Galion, bowling, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
• Highland at Buckeye Valley, wrestling, 1 p.m.
• Highland at Northmor, bowling, 4 p.m.
• Cardington at Fredericktown, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• East Knox at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Danville, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Centerburg, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
• Northmor at Warrior D2 Preview, bowling, 9:30 a.m.
• Highland and Mount Gilead at Heath Inv., wrestling, 10 a.m.
• Cardington at Northmor, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.
• Highland at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Grandview Heights, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Fredericktown at Highland, bowling, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Highland at Cardington, bowling, 5 p.m.
• Highland at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.