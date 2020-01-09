Three county teams win girls’ KMAC games Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

A fast start paced Northmor to a 53-41 win at Centerburg on Wednesday.

The Golden Knight girls jumped in front by a 17-6 score after one period of play and increased their lead to a 34-13 margin at the half. While they were outscored 28-19 over the final 16 minutes, they were able to hold onto their advantage and claim victory in the KMAC contest.

Lexi Wenger tallied 17 points to lead Northmor, while Reagan Swihart connected three times from long range in adding 15.

Highland Scots

Highland’s girls jumped out to a commanding lead at home against East Knox on Tuesday and never were threatened in winning 59-44.

The score was 16-3 after eight minutes and 34-9 at the intermission. They would add three points to their advantage in the third period. While East Knox took the fourth by a 21-8 margin, Highland was able to remain on top in the game.

Madison Cecil hit four three-pointers on her way to scoring 20 points. Both Brooklyn Baird and Gena West contributed 12 in a winning effort.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington cruised past Fredericktown on Wednesday by a 76-14 count.

In the road game, the Lady Pirates jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter and continued to outscore their opponents throughout the game. It was 39-6 at the half and 65-8 after three quarters in the lopsided win.

Casey Bertke scored 26 points to lead all scorers, while Hannah Wickline tallied 14 and Makayla Linkous scored 12. Also, Karsyn Edwards finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

A late comeback bid fell just short for Mount Gilead when they played at Danville on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils coming out on top by a 78-77 margin.

After MG took a 12-11 lead after the opening period, Danville came back to lead 30-23 at the intermission. The Indians took a one-point edge in the third to get within a 49-43 score and outscored their opponents 34-29 in the fourth, but came up one point short in the contest.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 35 points in the game, while Holly Gompf hit five three-pointers in tallying 17. Also, Dakota Shipman finished with 12.

