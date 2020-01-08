MG, Highland suffer setbacks in Tuesday night games

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead fell at Pleasant Tuesday night by a 64-45 margin.

The Indians only trailed 15-12 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 16-10 in the second period to fall behind by a 31-22 margin at the half. Both teams scored 15 in the third quarter, but Pleasant took an 18-8 edge in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Joel Butterman led MG with 15 points, while Nathan Rogers scored 10, Matthew Bland added nine and Jackson Huffer tallied eight.

Highland Scots

River Valley jumped out to a fast start against Highland on Tuesday and maintained that lead in claiming a 58-36 decision over the Scots.

The Vikings took a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 35-17 by the half. While the second half was more closely-contested, with RV holding a 23-19 advantage, the damage was done in the first 16 minutes.

Both Branton Howard and Jordan Bellamy tallied nine points for the Scots, with Howard hitting a trio of three-pointers in the game.

