Northmor boys win at Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor picked up a non-conference win on Monday in boys’ basketball, as they traveled to Bucyrus and claimed a 64-52 win over the Redmen.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and increased it to a 32-18 margin at the half and a 48-32 score going into the final period.

Blake Miller’s 18 points led Northmor, while Logan Randolph, Hunter Mariotti and Kooper Keen all tallied 10.

