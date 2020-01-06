Highland, Northmor take part in invitationals

Highland finished seventh in the 19-team Licking Valley Invitational over the weekend with 163 points.

Five members of the team placed in the top six of their weight classes, with Cody Matthews finishing second at 160 pounds and Triston Hinkle earning the same place at 182 points to highlight the squad’s performance. Christian Miller took fourth at 152 pounds, while Bryce Schott was fifth at 132 and Johnny Stevens took sixth at 145.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor’s wrestling team finished 13th out of 37 team at the J.C. Gorman Invitational over the weekend.

In scoring 83 points, the Golden Knights had three place-winners. Austin Amens went 3-1 at 138 pounds to finish second in that class, while Gavin Ramos was 3-2 at 132 pounds to finish fourth and Niko Christo placed fifth at 160 pounds, going 6-2 over Friday and Saturday.

Other members of the team contributed points in the meet. Gavin Whited won three matches at 194 pounds, while C.J. Stoney (113), Trenton Ramos (145) and Hunter Brookover (285) all won twice and Eli Davis (152) and Brandon Planey (220) both earned one win.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS