Northmor girls lose close one Thursday

Northmor was edged Thursday when they played Ridgedale in girls’ basketball.

In their 43-37 defeat, the Golden Knights were tied with their opponents at the half with both teams scoring 22 points. However, they were outscored 12-7 in the third period and 9-8 in the fourth to finish six points behind.

Lexi Wenger finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, hitting three three-pointers in the game. Also, Reagan Swihart added 13 points and seven rebounds.

