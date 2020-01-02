Northmor splits pair of non-league games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor topped Galion 48-36 on Saturday in a road non-league game.

While the Golden Knights were in a 13-10 hole after eight minutes of play, they bounced back to lead 23-19 at the half and increased that advantage to a 38-24 margin after three periods on their way to earning the win.

Blake Miller finished with 18 points to pace Northmor, while Hunter Mariotti tallied 13 and Kooper Keen scored eight.

Northmor then played at Lucas on Monday and fell in that non-conference contest. In their 55-44 loss, the Golden Knights led 11-10 after the first quarter and were within an 18-17 margin at the half, but were outscored 22-16 to fall behind by seven going into the final period.

Both Blake Miller and Logan Randolph tallied 13 points to lead the Northmor effort.

Cardington Pirates

Offensive struggles in the middle two quarters cost Cardington on Monday when they fell at home to Ridgedale by a 47-39 margin.

Cardington led 9-8 after eight minutes of action, but was outscored 11-2 in the second period and 14-6 in the third, as the Rockets went in front by a 33-17 score. While the Pirates held a 22-14 advantage in the fourth, they were unable to make up that deficit.

Both Avery Harper and Trey Brininger scored nine points for Cardington, while Danny Vaught and Cayman Spires both scored eight.

