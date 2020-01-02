Highland girls top Johnstown

By Rob Hamilton

Highland claimed a Monday girls’ basketball win over Johnstown by a 56-43 margin.

The Lady Scots controlled the action in the first half, leading 16-10 after the first quarter and 32-21 at the intermission. The second half was more closely contested, with Highland holding a 24-22 advantage on the scoreboard on their way to claiming the non-conference decision.

Both Brooklyn Baird and Madison Cecil scored 15 points for Highland, while Gena West added 14.

