Highland boys edged by Loudonville

Highland rallied in the second half against visiting Loudonville, but could not complete their comeback bid in suffering a 37-34 loss.

Loudonville led 8-3 after the first quarter and 21-8 at the intermission, but the Scots took the third period by an 18-7 margin to claw back within a 28-26 margin. Unfortunately for Highland, Loudonville was able to recover and hold on for a three-point win.

Both Branton Howard and Drew Santo finished with 10 points to pace the Scots.

