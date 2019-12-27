Cardington’s Adams to play softball for Ohio Dominican

After concluding her senior year at Cardington, Baylee Adams will continue to play competitive softball when she attends college at Ohio Dominican University.

Adams signed her letter of intent to the Columbus university on Friday, Dec. 20. She said that Ohio Dominican was the only school she seriously considered.

“They have a really good softball program and when I visited, it was small enough it felt like home,” she said. “I went on a visit there and really, really liked it and the softball program is really good. I decided one Sunday night to commit.”

Making to college as a softball player has been a lifelong dream of Adams, who started competing in the sport with tee-ball at the age of five. Helping in the process has been her family, as older sister Alyson also was a standout player at Cardington before signing with Mount Vernon Nazarene University and her father, Allen, has coached the sport in the Pirate program for years.

“It’s always been one of my dreams,” she said. “My dad has always helped me to make my dream come true. Growing up, it was challenging because my sister and I always wanted to work with dad. Seeing my sister go and play in college made me think about it even more.”

Adams, who will major in pediatric nursing, expects to play in either the middle infield or outfield.

“It’s going to be challenging at first,” she said. “But when I get the hang of it, I think it will go really well.”

She added that she feels that she’ll be able to help her new team both on the field and as a leader.

“Probably my leadership skills and ability of playing softball,” she said when asked what she felt she could bring to Ohio Dominican.

Adams noted it’s taken a lot of work to make it to this level. Over the past few years, as soon as her high school season has ended, she’s started travel ball the next weekend. She said that younger players looking to make it to the next level should be willing to put in that sort of effort.

“Never give up and always go to offseason stuff,” she said. “Lifting, hitting, whatever you can do to get better.”

That sort of work ethic has paid off for Adams so far. Through her first three years in high school, her Cardington team has reached the state semifinals every spring and the state finals twice, giving her a lot of good memories to try to build upon at the next level.

“Definitely being at the state tournament,” she said when talking about personal highlights. “Making the Final Four all three of my years and also the state championship. And winning the KMAC all three years.”

Cardington senior softball player Baylee Adams signs to continue playing in that sport at the next level for Ohio Dominican University. With her are (l-r): sister Alyson, mother Nikki and father Allen. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_bayleeadamssigning.jpg Cardington senior softball player Baylee Adams signs to continue playing in that sport at the next level for Ohio Dominican University. With her are (l-r): sister Alyson, mother Nikki and father Allen. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS