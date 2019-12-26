MG swimmers in invitational

The Mount Gilead swim team started off their Christmas break by competing in the 13th annual Small Schools Invitational hosted by Mount Vernon at the Kenyon College Natatorium.

“This has always been a good meet for us since there is still some great competition and yet, many of these schools face similar challenges as we do without large numbers and often, no home pools,” said coach Dina Snow. “The cutoff varies year-to-year, but in general, the meet caters to teams with 25 or fewer swimmers. I was pleased with our efforts—this time of the year can be a killer with sickness, lots of busy schedules with choir and band events, exams and just the stress of getting ready for Christmas. Our boys did quite well, finishing 4th out of 23 teams! We only have 5 girls, so it is a little harder to move up in the ranks, but they still finished 12th of 23.”

Top finishes for Mount Gilead: the boys’ 200 free relay (Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Michael Snopik and Joel Conrad), came in 2nd; Joel Conrad was 3rd in the 200 IM and the 100 fl, while Michael Snopik was 4th in the 50 free. Also scoring were the girls 200 medley relay (Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Maddie Hack), the girls 200 free relay (Michaela McGill, Snopik, Tinch and Hack); the boys’ 200 medley relay (Mowery, Knight, Conrad and Snopik); Eric Mowery in the 100 free and 100 back, Michael Snopik in the 100 free; Mason Kidwell in the 100 back; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free and 100 breast; Adriana Tinch in the 100 free and 100 fly; and Tyler Knight in the 50 free and 100 breast.

Several swimmers also earned personal bests at this meet.

“I am proud of them for that. Kenyon is a fast pool and it is an exciting atmosphere, but it is also a long day for them. I love to see them be excited about their improvement, “said Snow.

Earning PRs: Logen Bailey in the 50 free and 100 breast; Joel Conrad, 200 IM; Maddie Hack, 200 free; Mason Kidwell, 100 free; Tyler Knight, 50 free; Michaela McGill, 100 breast; Eric Mowery, 100 back; Taylor Robinson, 100 back; Michael Snopik, 50 free and 100 free; and Seamus Walsh, 100 free.

The team will return to Kenyon on Jan. 4 for the Viking Classic Invitational.

Information received from Dina Snow.

