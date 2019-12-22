Cardington, Mount Gilead win girls’ games Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls overwhelmed Centerburg at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Saturday by a 74-21 margin.

The Pirates only led 17-10 after eight minutes of play, but outscored their opponents 28-3 in the second quarter to open up a 33-point lead. They would go on to take the third quarter 17-2 and the fourth by a 12-6 margin to continue pulling away from the Trojans.

Both Casey Bertke and Hannah Wickline scored 18 for Cardington, while Kambry Edwards finished with nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Host Mount Gilead cruised past East Knox on Saturday to win by a 63-33 margin and improve to 8-0 on the year.

The Indians took a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 35-12 margin at the half and a 53-21 score after three periods of play on their way to claiming the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick led the way with 22 points, while Holly Gompf drained four three-pointers in scoring 18. Also, Kaitlynn Pfeifer tallied nine.

Highland Scots

Highland lost a heartbreaker to visiting Danville on Saturday, as the Lady Scots were edged 57-54 in overtime.

The Scots led for much of the game, holding a 10-9 advantage after one quarter, which they increased to a 22-19 score at the half and a 34-29 lead after three. Danville took the fourth by an 18-13 margin, but Highland did hit a last-second free throw to take things to overtime. Unfortunately for the team, they would be outscored 10-7 in the extra session to fall in the game.

Madison Cecil led the team with 19 points, while Brooklyn Baird added 15.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor battled back from a first-half deficit to take their home game with Fredericktown into overtime, but fell in the extra session by a 48-42 count on Saturday.

The Freddies led 17-12 after eight minutes and 25-19 at the half, but Northmor got back into it by outscoring their opponents 10-5 in the third quarter. They tied the score at 40 by the end of regulation, but were outscored 8-2 in overtime to fall in the game.

Paige Caudill led Northmor with 11 points.

