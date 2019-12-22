MG boys top Madison Plains Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead made it a three-win week on Saturday night when they hosted Madison Plains and held off a late rally to win 63-55.

The Indians controlled the action early, turning a 12-9 lead after one into a 27-17 advantage at the half. They increased their lead to a 41-27 margin after three periods. While their opponents outscored them 28-22 in the fourth, MG was able to hold on for the win, improving to 4-5 in the process.

Matthew Bland hit three three-pointers in scoring a team-high 15 points. Jackson Huffer tallied 13 and both Nathan Rogers and Joel Butterman finished with 12.

