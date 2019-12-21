Highland bowlers sweep Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Both Highland bowling teams claimed victory over Crestline on Friday.

The boys’ claimed an 1892-1354 win over the Bulldogs, as Jesse Reigles had the overall high game of 218. James Michels rolled a game of 190, Tucker Tague tallied a score of 183 and Randy Cain scored 174.

The girls’ team won a close match, taking it by a score of 1455-1442.

Paige Hicks paced the team with scores of 150 and 154.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS