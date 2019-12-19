Cardington girls win on buzzer-beating three

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped Pleasant on the road Wednesday night by a 44-41 count when Hannah Wickline drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the top of the arc to end regulation.

The Pirates jumped in front 13-9 after the first quarter and still held a 25-23 lead at the intermission. They pulled away to a 38-32 advantage after three periods, but Pleasant’s defense held them to only three points in the fourth quarter until Wickline’s shot, allowing them to tie the score at 41 before her game-winner.

Casey Bertke led Cardington with 14 points. Wickline added eight, including all six of the team’s points in the fourth, while Beth Hardwick also tallied eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was able to pull away from host Elgin in the fourth quarter to claim a 46-39 win and remain perfect on the season.

The Lady Indians led 12-11 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half, but watched their opponents take a 14-8 edge in the third quarter to get back within one point. However, MG won the fourth by that same 14-8 margin to finish on top by seven in the non-league game.

Maddie Fitzpatrick finished with 17 points to lead the Indians, while Candace Millisor added 11.

Highland Scots

Highland was able to even their record at 4-4 on Wednesday with a 48-33 home win against Galion.

The team took advantage of a big second quarter to claim the win. Leading 10-9 after eight minutes, they were able to outscore the Tigers 16-5 in the second to hold a 12-point edge going into the half. They would then take the third period 13-12 and the fourth by a 9-7 margin to finish off the game.

Brooklyn Baird led Highland with 13 points, while Madison Cecil contributed 12.

