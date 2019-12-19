Northmor wrestlers split matches

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor wrestling team split a pair of duals at Crestview on Wednesday, defeating Tuslaw 45-31 and losing 56-24 to the host team.

In the win over Tuslaw, eight Golden Knights had their arms raised in victory. C.J. Stoney (120), Trenton Ramos (145), Niko Christo (170), Conor Becker (182) and Brandon Planey (220) all won by pin. Also getting six points for the team were Dylan Amens (138) and Hunter Brookover (285), who won by forfeit. Also, Gavin Ramos claimed a decision at 132 pounds.

Against Crestview, Northmor picked up three pins and a win via forfeit. Gavin Ramos (132), Austin Amens (145) and Christo (170) earned pitfalls, while Trenton Ramos (138) tallied the forfeit.

