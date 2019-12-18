Mount Gilead boys top Highland

By Rob Hamilton

A fast start led Mount Gilead past host Highland by a 65-36 margin Tuesday night.

The Indians jumped out to a 16-1 lead after eight minutes of play and were able to extend that advantage to a 29-9 margin by the half. They would then outscore the Scots 15-12 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth to close out the win.

Jackson Huffer tallied 20 points, including three three-pointers, to lead MG in the contest. Matthew Bland, Carter Kennon and Nate Rogers all added nine. For Highland, Jordan Bellamy and Taz Taylor both scored seven.

