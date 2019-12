By Rob Hamilton

Highland split with Centerburg in a Monday bowling contest hosted by the Trojans.

The girls won by a 1557-1491 margin. In the boys’ match, the Scots fell by a 1959-1941 score despite getting a 220 game from Tyler Disbennett.

