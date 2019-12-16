Highland bowlers top MG

Highland’s bowling teams won their matches with Mount Gilead on Saturday.

The girls’ team won 1537-1302, with Page Hicks having the best individual performance with a game of 177. Faith Stewart had games of 143 and 141.

The boys’ team claimed a 1773-1306 win, with Tyler Disbennett having both the overall high series (390) and game (224). Jackson Nelson also had a consistent day, recording two scores of 155.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS