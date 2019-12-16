MG swimmers do well at Pleasant

The Mount Gilead swim team competed Saturday at a seven-team meet hosted by Pleasant, facing Ada, Harding, Buckeye Valley, Pleasant, River Valley and Elgin.

“Once again, the results don’t indicate just how well our small squad did,” said coach Dina Snow. We were the smallest team there with just 12 swimmers, but we came out 4th overall combined. The boys team actually finished second behind Marion Harding!

“A highlight of the meet was watching the victorious boys 200 free relay (Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Michael Snopik and Joel Conrad)—the place was going wild with cheering! Eric Mowery got us off to an early lead and the other three held onto it! The team was also very excited to cheer for Abby Kincaid as she participated in her first high school meet! We were also pretty pumped to watch Joel Conrad set a new school record in the 200 freestyle!

Scoring second place points were the boys 200 medley relay (same foursome); Joel Conrad, 100 fly and the 200 free; Eric Mowery, 100 free and 100 back and Michael Snopik, 50 free.

Bringing home third place were the girls 400 freestyle relay (Cassandra Snopik, Taylor Robinson, Michaela McGill and Maddie Hack); Cassandra Snopik, 50 free; Michael Snopik, 100 free; Tyler Knight, 100 breaststroke and Mason Kidwell, 100 back.

Also scoring were Tyler Knight, 50 free; Michaela McGill, 100 breast; Madison Hack, 200 free and 50 free; Taylor Robinson, 200 free; Mason Kidwell, 100 free; the girls 200 free relay (Hack, Robinson, McGill and Snopik); and Wesley Bush, 100 breast. Seamus Walsh also scored in the JV 50 and 100 freestyle races.

“I was also very pleased that we got some additional season best times. We swam at Kenyon last week, which in swimming vocabulary is a “fast pool.” Sometimes we come back home and find we don’t do as well as we hoped even after another week of practice. Several swimmers improved, including Taylor Robinson, Maddie Hack, Mason Kidwell, Wesley Bush and Seamus Walsh,” reported coach Snow.

The team will host a home meet Wed., Dec. 18, at the Marion Y and then will head to the Kenyon Small Teams Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21.