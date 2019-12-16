Deer gun season successful for Ohio hunters

Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunters finished the week long gun season with 63,493 deer taken, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. During the 2018 season, 60,752 deer were harvested during the same period.

Except for the opening day, the weather was nearly perfect for deer hunting by the end of the week.

Through Dec. 1, 76,822 deer were taken by Ohio archery hunters. Plus, Ohio’s youth hunters checked 6,234 white-tailed deer during the 2019 two-day youth gun season, Nov. 23-24.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters to pursue deer. Deer-gun season resumes for two days, Dec. 21-22. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 2.

Ohio is a popular hunting destination for many out-of-state hunters. To date in 2019, more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses have been sold. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania (6,490), Michigan (4,294), West Virginia (3,717), North Carolina (2,816) and New York (2,365).

Each year, Ohioans take an estimated 171 million outdoor recreation trips and contribute $5.9 billion to the Buckeye State’s economy, according to a report recently released by The Ohio State University.

• Ohio hunters checked 1,054 wild turkeys during the 2019 fall hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The 2019 fall wild turkey hunting season was open in 70 counties from Oct. 12-Dec.1. Ohio hunters took 1,131 wild turkeys during the 2018 fall season.

Wild turkeys were extirpated from Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996.

• Need a last minute gift idea? The ODNR is ready to help with stocking stuffers for the entire family. Ensure that your friends, children, and grandchildren have years of access to hunting and fishing in Ohio with multi-year and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses — unique gifts that will be appreciated for years to come.

Ohio resident license buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All money generated from the sale of multiyear and lifetime licenses is deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations. Licenses can be purchased online at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.

An Ohio State Parks gift card or gift certificate makes a perfect present for anyone who appreciates the great outdoors right here in the Buckeye State. Gift cards or gift certificates can be used at Ohio State Parks for overnight stays, allowing the recipient to enjoy a favorite state park or visit a new one. Gift cards or gift certificates may be redeemed for camping, getaway rentals, cabin rentals, and at most Ohio state park lodges. Gift certificates and gift cards may also be used at state operated retail stores or for boat rentals at many state park marinas. Available in any denomination and with no expiration date, gift cards and gift certificates may be purchased online at parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards.

The Wild Ohio Magazine provides readers an entertaining look into Ohio’s wildlife and conservation activities. The magazine is delivered six times per year, one of which is a calendar edition. The cost is $5 per year for individuals who purchase at a license vendor or online through the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.

Buying and giving an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp allows wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to directly impact the future of Ohio’s native wildlife. The stamp proceeds go to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and support: habitat restoration; land purchases and conservation easements; endangered and threatened native species; educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts; and wildlife and habitat research projects. The individual purchasing an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $15 will receive a collectible stamp, window cling and commemorative card, and the stamps can be purchased at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Showing your Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp at eight state park lodges can earn a 25% discount on lodge rooms for weekday stays, and the stamp holder must be present to receive this coupon.

Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Ken-Parrott-color-1.jpg

Water and Wings by Ken Parrott

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.

