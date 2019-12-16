Highland HoF inductions set

The Highland Local School District Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its 2019 Hall of Fame Class. The class induction will be January 17, 2020 at Highland High School.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. in the High School auditorium. Inductees will be recognized between the junior varsity and varsity game, approximately 6:45 p.m.

Inductees are as follows:

Team:

1987-1988 Boys Basketball Team: State Final Four

Coach/Contributor:

C. Norris Simpson (1962-1968): 1st Principal of Highland High School/

Highland Athlete Inductees:

Danny Hughes (2006): Baseball

Emily Weatherholt-Mott (2003): Track-Volleyball

Chris Rinehart (2000): Football/Basketball/Track

Marengo/Sparta/Chesterville Inductee:

James Mitchell: Football (1959)

Athletic Hall of Fame Committee Chair Tim Hilborn is very pleased with the work of the committee in selecting such a diverse and deserving group to add to the Highland Local School District Athletic Hall of Fame.

“This year’s class of Hall of Fame Inductees covers multiple sports and generations of great Highland teams, contributors, and athletes,” Hilborn said. “The committee has a difficult job of selecting members that are worthy of being called a Hall of Famer. This year’s inductees are all excellent additions to our Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Highland Athletic Director Mike DeLaney hopes current student athletes pause and celebrate the careers of those who came before them.

“These former Highland athletes have stories to tell about their times in high school athletics,” DeLaney said. “I believe their stories will empower and inspire our current student athletes to work harder and dream bigger.”

The purpose of the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame is to foster the athletic programs of Highland High School by properly honoring and recognizing those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Athletic Department.