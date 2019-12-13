Cardington girls beat Northmor Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington pulled away from Northmor on Wednesday to take an 80-19 home win in KMAC play.

The Pirates led 14-7 after the first quarter, but were able to outscore their opponents by a 24-7 margin in the second period. They would then go on to take a 22-3 advantage in the third quarter and took the fourth by a 20-2 score to put the finishing touches on their win.

Casey Bertke tallied 23 points to lead all scorers, while Hannah Wickline added 12 and Sara Stepp finished with 10. Also, Dana Bertke had nine and Kambry Edwards tallied eight. For Northmor, Lexi Wenger finished with seven points.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS