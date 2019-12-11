Northmor boys pick up win at MG

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor jumped out to a fast start at Mount Gilead on Tuesday and never looked back in claiming a 63-33 win over the Indians.

The Golden Knights took a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and continued to outscore their opponents in each of the remaining three periods. The score was 31-15 at the half and 47-22 through three quarters as Northmor evened their record at 1-1. MG falls to 1-3 on the season.

Blake Miller hit three times from long range in leading all scorers with 20 points. Kooper Keen finished with 17 in the game, while Logan Randolph also had three three-pointers in tallying nine points. Matthew Bland led Mount Gilead with 11 points, while Jackson Huffer finished with eight.

