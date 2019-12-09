Girls’ teams all win Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington rebounded on Saturday to defeat host Danville by a 60-49 margin.

The Pirates took a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and were still up by 10 at the half at 27-17. They increased their lead to a 47-30 score after three and stayed on top to win by 11.

Hannah Wickline led the team with 24 points, while Casey Bertke finished with 21.

Highland Scots

Highland’s girls bounced back on Saturday when they traveled to Fredericktown and were able to claim a 52-32 decision.

The Scots controlled the first-half action, leading 12-4 after eight minutes of play and 31-9 at the half. While Fredericktown took a 23-21 advantage in the second half, they would not be able to rally from that deficit.

Madison Cecil scored 13 points to lead Highland, while Gena West poured in 12.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead rode a fast start to a 67-40 win at home against Centerburg on Saturday.

MG jumped out to a 29-5 lead after eight minutes of play and never looked back in the KMAC win. The score was 39-21 at the half and 54-24 after three periods, as the Indians cruised.

Holly Gompf connected five times from long range in scoring a game-high 25 points. Maddie Fitzpatrick finished with 18.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor battled back from a slow start to top East Knox by a 52-35 score in Saturday girls’ basketball.

The Golden Knights trailed 15-4 after the first quarter of play, but roared back to outscore the Bulldogs 49-20 over the final three quarters to claim the win.

Lexi Wenger had a big game, scoring 22 points and adding five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Juliana Ditullio finished with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals; while Reagan Swihart had nine points, nine rebounds and two assists and Paige Caudill picked up nine points.

