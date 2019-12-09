MG swimmers open season

Mount Gilead’s swimming Indians opened their season by competing in the Viking Splash Invitational held at Kenyon College on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 14 team meet was dominated by large teams from Watkins Memorial, Big Walnut, Northridge and Granville, but the 13 member squad performed very well according to coach Dina Snow.

“I was so pleased at everyone’s swims, especially for a first meet,” she said. “Many swimmers achieved personal bests already over their previous high school times, and there was great team spirit as we cheered for each other and celebrated those successes.”

The following swimmers were all competing in their first high school meet: Wesley Bush, Madison Hack, Michael Snopik and Seamus Walsh.

“Getting to be at Kenyon for your first high school meet is pretty amazing,” remarked Snow. “It is a showstopper of a facility and most swimmers’ just stop in their tracks when the first see the pool! The scores really don’t reflect how well we did since our team is small—we don’t have the ability to place swimmers in every event or relay, so that hurts our totals. With that being said, our 5 girls came in 8th of 14, our 8 boys came in 7th of 12 and the combined total was 6th of 14.”

The girls 200 medley relay team of Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Madison Hack started things off with a 4th place finish. The boys 200 medley relay (Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Joel Conrad and Michael Snopik) also came in 4th. Several swimmers placed in the top three in their individual events: Joel Conrad, 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 IM; Michael Snopik, 3rd in the 50 free; and Adriana Tinch in the 100 back. The boys 200 free relay (Mowery, Knight, Conrad and Snopik) also came in 3rd.

Adding to the point totals were Taylor Robinson in the 200 free; Madison Hack in the 200 free and 50 free; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free and 100 breast; Tyler Knight in the 50 free and 100 breast; Adriana Tinch in the 100 free; Eric Mowery in the 100 free and 100 back; Michael Snopik in the 100 free; and Mason Kidwell in the 50 free and 100 back.

“One of the best parts is watching swimmers improve last year’s season ending times at the first meet! Joel Conrad, Madison Hack, Michaela McGill, Tyler Knight, Logen Bailey, Eric Mowery and Mason Kidwell all posted improved times. It’s great to be a part of that excitement!” remarked Snow.

The team will compete at the Marion Y next Saturday at Marion Pleasant’s multiteam meet, followed by a home meet on Dec. 18. They will be back at Kenyon for the annual Small Teams Invitational on Dec. 21.

“This meet should be very exciting,” said Snow. “It is a better chance to compare apples to apples with schools that face a lot of the same challenges we do. I look for us to be very competitive, so I encourage family and friends to come and and support the team.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.