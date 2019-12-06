Highland bowlers split with Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

Highland split their bowling match with Fredericktown on Wednesday.

The boys’ team picked up a 1872-1487 win over the Freddies. Tucker Tague had the best game in the competition, rolling 192. Sam Schwartz added a 350 series with games of 171 and 179, while Zach Watts added a score of 170.

The girls lost to Fredericktown 1620-1471. Paige Hicks paced the team with a 380 series. She rolled games of 168 and 212.

