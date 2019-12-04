Cardington boys claim first win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington evened their record at 1-1 Tuesday night after defeating visiting Utica by a 62-51 margin.

The Pirates trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but tallied 20 in the second to move in front 30-25. They maintained a five-point through three periods at 47-42 before outscoring their guests 15-9 in the fourth to clinch the win.

Both Mason White and Avery Harper scored 14 points for Cardington, with White hitting four three-pointers in the game. Nate Hickman tallied 12 in the contest.

Highland Scots

Highland opened their basketball season with a 65-32 loss to Mount Vernon.

In the road contest, the Scots found themselves in a 14-7 hole after eight minutes of action on Tuesday. Mount Vernon increased their lead to a 35-13 score at the half and would go on to outscore Highland 30-19 in the second half in claiming the win.

Drew Santo connected on three three-pointers in leading the Scots with 11 points. Branton Howard added 10 for Highland.

Mount Gilead Indians

Elgin used a big third quarter to pull away from host Mount Gilead Tuesday night, as the Comets picked up a 57-42 victory.

Mount Gilead only trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and 22-18 at the half, but were outscored 26-10 in the third to fall behind by 20. They were able to take a 14-9 advantage in the fourth period, but weren’t able to overcome Elgin’s big third.

Jackson Huffer scored 16 points to lead MG, while Joel Butterman added nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS