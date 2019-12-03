Local athletes named All-Ohio

Blake Miller of Northmor paced local football players when the All-Ohio football teams were announced.

Miller, a 6’5”, 220-pound senior, was named to the first team defensive line for Division VI. He was one of six Northmor players to earn All-Ohio recognition. Quarterback Hunter Mariotti (6’3”, 190, sr.) was named a third-team quarterback. Picking up special mention recognition were receiver Gavin Ramos (5’7”, 140, sr.), offensive lineman Brandon Planey (6’1”, 235, sr.), linebacker Wyatt Reeder (5’10”, 160, sr.) and defensive back Logan Randolph (6’, 150, sr.).

In Division IV, Highland had two players selected. Junior Wyatt Hornsby, a 5’11”, 185-pound linebacker, made the third team defense; while Jack Weaver (6’2”, 190, sr.) was selected as a special mention running back. Both Cardington and Mount GIlead had one player selected to special mention in Division VI.

For the Pirates, Nick McAvoy (6’, 250, sr.) was a defensive line selection. Mount Gilead’s Owen Blanton (5’10”, 165, sr.) earned his selection at defensive back.

A few local volleyball players also picked up All-Ohio recognition. For Division II state finalist Highland, Senior Raina Terry (OH/DS) was named to the first team. Coach Rob Terrill was one of three coaches to earn the Coaches Achievement Award.

Two Cardington players were named to the third team in Division III. Senior Hannah Wickline (MH/RS) and junior Kyleigh Bonnette (S) both were recognized.

Information received from Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

Information received from Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.