MG, Cardington open boys’ BB season

Mount Gilead was edged in their season-opening boys’ basketball game on Friday, as River Valley topped them by a 77-73 margin in overtime.

The Indians led 10-7 after eight minutes of play and 32-22 at the half, but watched their guests battle back in the second half. The score was 44-41 after three periods of play and tied at 63 at the end of regulation. The Vikings would then take a 14-10 advantage in the extra period to claim the hard-fought win.

Joel Butterman had a huge game for MG, scoring 31 points and hitting three three-pointers. Nate Rogers tallied 15, Jackson Huffer finished with 11 and Darren Mounts added eight in the contest.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got off to a good start against visiting Pleasant on Friday, but was not able to hold on to their early advantage in a 62-43 loss.

The Pirates led 16-11 after the opening period, but were outscored 19-9 in the second quarter and 19-6 in the third as Pleasant jumped out to a 49-31 advantage in picking up the win.

Danny Vaught led Cardington with 13 points, while Avery Harper scored 11. Cayman Spires finished with eight.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

