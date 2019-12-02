Bertke sets record in Cardington win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Casey Bertke put her name in Cardington’s record books on Saturday when she recorded her 166th career block to set the team record in that stat in a 67-19 win over host Highland.

Bertke also finished with 24 points in the game, while Hannah Wickline added 19 more.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a big lead in the game and never looked back. After eight minutes of play, the score was 22-2 in favor of Cardington and that lead was increased to a 37-4 margin at the half. Highland took a 10-9 edge in the third quarter, but was outscored 11-5 in the fourth.

Madison Cecil scored eight points to lead the Scots.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS