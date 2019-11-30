East Knox falls in state semi-finals

ORRVILLE —The Bulldogs’ historic football season has ended.

East Knox (13-1) fell to New Middletown Springfield (14-0) 42-14 in the Division VI state semifinals on Friday night at Red Rider Stadium.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-7 at halftime and had a difficult time stopping quarterback Beau Brungard. He ran 75 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and the sophomore added two more scores from 58 and 15 yards.

Brungard had 233 yards on 17 carries to lead Springfield into the finals against Anna, which defeated Mechanicsburg 36-6.

East Knox scored on an eight-play, 80-yard drive, culminating with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Kadden Lester to Weston Melick. The junior added a 1-yard TD run and had 6 catches for 89 yards.

Star running back Caleb Gallwitz was held to 51 yards on 14 carries. Lester was 19-of-38 passing.

The Tigers amassed 396 yards on the ground.