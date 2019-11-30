Northmor boys to rely on experience

After finishing 11-11 last year, Northmor boys’ basketball coach Zach Ruth is hoping for an improved performance behind a number of returnees.

While Cole Dille graduated, senior forward Blake Miller returns after averaging 12 points and seven rebounds and being named a first-team KMAC player. Seniors Hunter Mariotti and Logan Randolph also are back. Both players finished with six points per game in the 2018-19 season.

They will be joined by seniors Alex Tuttle, Zach Harriger and Trent Reece; juniors Preston Harbolt and Kooper Keen; sophomores Gavin Miller and Graesin Cass and freshman Max Lower.

“Leadership and chemistry will be our strengths, along with good size and rebounding,” said Ruth, who added that his main concerns will be scoring from the outside and developing depth.

After last year broke a streak of two straight seasons where the Golden Knights won at least a share of the KMAC title, the coach is hoping to move back towards a league title.

“Our goal always is to win the conference championship and make a postseason run,” he said. “As long as we compete at a high level, these goals can be reached.”

Ruth said that Centerburg, Fredericktown and Cardington all return a lot of experience, but added that if his team remains healthy and some things fall their way, they can be in the mix.